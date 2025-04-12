Comparison drawn between Prince Andrew, Taylor Swift

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan also cracked a joke about Prince Andrew and Taylor Swift as she roasted celebrities during her Battleaxe tour to the London Palladium.

“Taylor Swift has been responsible for more sobbing teenagers than Prince Andrew,” the comedian was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Taking a dig at disgraced rapper P-Diddy, she said, “Who knew P stood for paedo? He was hiding in plain sight all this time.”

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was deprived of his royal patronages and military titles after he was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre alleged that Jeffry Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to Andrew when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has denied all claims but reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.

The settlement included a statement in which he expressed regret for his association with Epstein but contained no admission of liability or apology.

The Duke of York, the younger brother of King Charles, is the father of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.