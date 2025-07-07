 
Geo News

Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post

Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Bieber in 2018

By
Web Desk
|

July 07, 2025

Justin Bieber clears up divorce rumors with wife Hailey
Justin Bieber clears up divorce rumors with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has finally dismissed the rumors of his split from wife Hailey Bieber after reports suggesting that "things aren't great" between the two.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the 31-year-old singer shared four loved-up snaps in which he embraces Hailey while relaxing poolside during sunset.

“My forever n always,” Justin captioned the post.

Recently, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that "things aren't great right now" between Justin and Hailey, nothing "the singer's erratic behavior causing a lot of stress" for the model.

“Family issues have clouded her success,” the source further told the magazine. “Justin's going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track.”

“He's doing his best, but it's tough,” added the confidant.

For those unversed, Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Dakota Johnson shares why she loves to play romcom roles
Dakota Johnson shares why she loves to play romcom roles