Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction

Zayn Malik exposes racism in One Direction

Zayn Malik has claimed that he faced racism during his days with the “white band” in a preview of his new song, Fuchsia Sea.

Taking to his Instagram handle on July 5, the former One Direction member shared a snippet of his soon-to-be-released track, on which he raps, “Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination / Do you remember every conversation?

“‘Cause I have been conscious of every connotation / And while they concentrate on their elevation / I’ve got a round trip to the constellation / I’m a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, ‘cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian,” he sings in the song snippet.

Zayn, who has a Pakistani and Muslim background, also teased in his post that he would be releasing the track soon.

For those unversed, the 32-year-old singer announced his departure from One Direction in 2015 via the band’s Facebook page.

“I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band,” Zayn said in a statement.

"I'd like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall,” the Perfect hitmaker added.