Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott

Kelley Wolf breaks silence on losing custody of her kids

Kelley Wolf has spoken out after her ex, Scott Wolf, was granted sole custody of their three kids.

Taking to her Instagram handle on July 4, Kelly released a statement emphasizing that she is “happy” and “ready to begin again” after her separation from the Party of Five star.

“Love makes the world go round… and in the times you feel heavy… KNOW… you are special. Peace is a state of mind. And your mind is all that can tell you otherwise,” wrote the 48-year-old.

“I love you all and I am HAPPY,” she added. “And that’s OK… it’s OK to hold many things at once. We are dynamic… and I am ready to begin again…”

Alongside a message, Kelly shared a video of the deck set up with multiple drinks and beverages.

For those unversed, Kelley and Scott announced their split on June 10, after 21 years of marriage.

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” Scott said in a statement at the time.

“Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter,” he added.

Later that month, the Everwood actor filed a restraining order against Kelley and was granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of their children.

Scott and Kelly share three children - Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.