Kanye West 'eyes' Bianca Censori’s body to make profits

Kanye West is unpredictable, but his latest move could even shock his close observers.



A report in Heatworld claimed Ye is planning to make adult toys and wants his wife to model the devices.

He reportedly seeks to use the name Villadroam for his brand, which will produce adult activity apparatus, devices, and articles.

According to the report, he applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office for the name to secure it.

“It is going to be a pretty extreme range of toys and gadgets and he's using himself and Bianca as the inspiration and models for the lines,” the insider added.

“He is even thinking of producing a sex doll modelled on Bianca!,” the tipster tattled.

It is not the first time Ye allegedly eyed to put Bianca to his personal use. “Obviously, everyone can see that he decides what she wears, or doesn’t wear, but it goes a lot further than that."



“She barely makes her own decisions anymore… He even suggests what and when she eats and expects her to fit into his sleep schedule, and he’s also told her he doesn’t like her being close to anyone but him," the bird chirped at the time.

"He literally treats her like some sort of blow-up doll,” the tipster tattled.