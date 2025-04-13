Prince Harry questioned ‘what's the point' of his ego in court?

Prince Harry is accused of fighting the Home Office over his security restrictions in the UK to appease his ego.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in London as he appeals over rejection for provision of tax payer funded security, is called out for being rigid.

Carol Malone writes for Express: “This latest challenge comes after the High Court upheld a decision last year that Harry should not be provided with the same level of security now that he’s no longer a working royal.”

She adds: “But Haz wasn’t having that so now he’s in the Appeal Court desperately trying to tear down that decision. This petulant Prince really doesn’t like being told ‘no’ – even when it’s by the highest courts in the land.”

“But why does he need this top level security anyway? His wife, who’s currently trying to be the next Martha Stewart, has no interest in coming to the UK. Archie hasn’t been here since he was whisked away as a baby in 2020 and Lillibet has never been here,” she adds.

The expert continues: “And bearing in mind Harry has hurt and insulted his family to the point where they no longer want to see him – what’s the point?”

“I think this case – which has so far cost British taxpayers £500,000 – is all about Harry’s big fat ego. I don’t think he ever believed he’d become a permanent royal outcast or that the Royal Family would carry on happily without him,” she notes.