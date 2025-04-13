How Elton John's 11-word remark helped broadcaster Janet Street-Porter

Broadcaster Janet Street-Porter has confessed that she used to be much grumpier before Elton Joh gave her a reality check.

The broadcaster made the admission in a recent episode of her podcast Loose Women, recalling how the award-winning singer actually found her to be "a nightmare."

“When I was in my 40s and I was really a whingey cow, Elton wrote me a letter and told me I was absolutely a nightmare, and I had to lighten up,” said Loose Women. “And I think I took that on board. I stopped moaning.”

The 78-year-old actress went into the intensity of the feedback she received at the time, saying, "I’ve had other people tell me, ‘you crossed the line, you said too much.'"

She continued, “But I probably do it less now than I used to. That makes everyone feel a little bit happier and more comfortable.”

The Loose Women star first met John, 78, when she was in her 30s.

She then got the invite to the musician's first wedding to German recording engineer Renate Blauel in 1984 and later made the speech at his civil partnership with David Furnish in 2005.

The broadcast also recalled a chapter from John's generosity, revealing that the musician once ripped out his purple kitchen and gave it to her when she ran out of money to refurbish her house.

John, father of two sons, also confided in her on multiple occasions about his health woes after losing sight in his right eye after an infection.