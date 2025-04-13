Irony of Prince Harry’s behavior in Ukraine war zone takes center stage

Prince Harry has ignited a large amount of questioning after jetting off to Ukraine.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe has just gotten honest about Prince Harry’s feelings of “exhaustion and overwhelm” which he admitted to feeling with The Telegraph, following one of his appeal hearings for taxpayer funded security.

According to the prince, the government’s decision to take away his security was a means to “force them back into Britain and establishment life” despite it being “more difficult and potentially unsafe” for Meghan and his kids.

But Mr Larcombe started his take by calling the whole thing “bizarre”.

“It seems to be this constant dialect from Harry if things aren't going his way, he plays the victim,” he said while attempting to explain his thought process.

But “when this happens, he becomes less and less popular with the British public who used to adore him.”

Before signing off the expert also took note of the Duke’s decision to head to Ukraine despite its status as a war zone and drew comparisons between it and the UK by saying, “Harry is frightened of his own security so he goes to a war zone. That is slightly ironic, isn't it?”