Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Cameron Diaz encouraged her to take acting break

The former girlfriend of Brad Pitt recently sat down for a confessional with Vanity Fair for their April Issue.

In this chat, she talked about a myriad of different topics and her prolonged absence from Hollywood also came up.

Reflecting on her “absence from acting,” Gwyneth revealed that Cameron Diaz encouraged her to take a hiatus from the screen.

“Cameron Diaz is one of my best friends, sorry to name-drop,” she began.

Gwyneth went on to address that Cameron encouraged her to “think about the richness and the deepening of your life,” adding, “That’s all material.”

“I’ve gone through a lot since the last time I was onscreen in a real way,” she also remarked before moving to another topic.

For those unversed, Gwyneth Paltrow rose to fame in the 1990s and won an Oscar for her performance in Shakespeare in Love.

Over the passage of time, she shifted her focus towards her lifestyle brand, Goop, and took a break from the screen.