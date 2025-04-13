 
Ex- Scotland Yard officer talks about Prince Harry's security after ‘complete nonsense'

Hiba Anjum
April 13, 2025

Prince Harry outside the High Court in London, Britain, April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Prince Harry outside the High Court in London, Britain, April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

An expert with years of experience under their belt has gotten honest about Prince Harry’s “complete nonsense” during their interview with The Mail on Sunday.

The former head of Scotland Yard's Royal Protection Dai Davies began by explaining, “security arrangements in the UK are considered on a case-by-case basis” and noted that the Duke is “talking complete nonsense.”

“He is given a liaison officer who has access to the most up to date intelligence reports,” he even noted.

So “The idea that he needs 24/7 armed protection is ridiculous - so too is the idea that Britain is unsafe for him.”

He didn’t end there either, but also admitted, “this new argument that he is advancing is frankly bizarre.”

“It was a Ravec decision (Royal and VIP Executive Committee), pure and simple - nothing to do with the Royal Family.”

For those unversed, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), is the body which decides the security levels assigned to members of the Firm, and its governed by a “royal prerogative” per BBC, not by the requirements of the law. 

