Alec Baldwin miserable over 'humiliating antics' of wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s marriage is reportedly on rocks after the latter's comments

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s marriage has become a struggle for the Rust actor as his wife calls him out in public.

Hilaria reportedly embarrassed her husband when she called him out for interrupting her during a red carpet interview for Planet Hollywood opening party on March 11.

"Oh my God, when I'm talking, you're not talking. No, when I'm talking, you're not talking,” she said. When Alec apologized for interrupting, she remarked, "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."

"Alec is rolling with the punches, trying to smile it off and even making light of the whole henpecked shtick, but deep down he's at boiling point," an insider told Radar Online.

"It's taking all his acting skills not to show how frustrated he is. Fact is, Hilaria stomps all over him and clearly gets a big kick out of putting him down in public," the mole said.

According to the source, the 26 year age-gap between the two makes the public scolding even worse for Alec, 67.

The mole further said, "Hilaria's got him in the palm of her hand and she's way too headstrong to argue with. This emasculating treatment makes for a miserable vibe behind the scenes especially when he's forced to go along with these humiliating antics."

Alec Baldwin has been married to Hilaria since June 30, 2012 and the couple share seven children.