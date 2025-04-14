'The White Lotus' star shares strong words against 'SNL'

Aimee Lou Wood, the star of The White Lotus, does not have bright words for the latest sketch of Saturday Night Live.



It shows several families of Trump's family in White Lotus–esque characters.

But the actress who plays Chelsea did not find it funny. Taking to Instagram, she said, "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny. Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago."

She continued, "Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

"On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it, so I'm glad I said something instead of going in on myself," she said before adding a few messages from her fans on the sketch.

One fan wrote, "everyone else in that parody was a political figure who was being mocked. The only character who wasn't political was Chelsea, and they were clearly just taking the piss out of your appearance."

In reply, Aimee concluded by writing, "Correct."