 
Geo News

Bella Ramsey opens up on impact of making autism diagnosis public

Bella Ramsey previously revealed that they were diagnosed with autism while filming 'The Last of Us'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Bella Ramsey previously revealed that they were diagnosed with autism while filming The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey previously revealed that they were diagnosed with autism while filming 'The Last of Us'

Bella Ramsey has opened up about their reasoning behind making autism diagnosis public.

Bella previously shared that their autism was diagnosed while they filmed The Last of Us season one.

Now, they’re sharing how it has been to find out that they’re autistic, and also share that with their fans.

"It was something that I didn't really think about too much before," Bella told the BBC.

"Actually, no, that's a lie. I did, because I said that I was neurodiverse before, and then I was like, 'Why don't I just say what it actually is, which is, yeah, I'm autistic," they reflected.

They noted that being open about their diagnosis has allowed them “to be a bit more free.”

"You can be in industries like this and openly say that you're autistic, why there shouldn't be sort of such a stigma around that and such a fear around that," the 21-year-old remarked.

"So I'm very proud to be able to say it out loud and also just to bring more awareness,” they continued.

"Autism comes in all different shapes and sizes, and and I'm not someone that people would maybe typically see and go like 'oh, you're autistic'," they shared. 

Bella Ramsey became known through their role in Game of Thrones and went on to make more of a mark with their lead role in The Last of Us alongside Pedro Pascal, who's also a Game of Thrones alum.

Brittany Cartwright declares she 'will never forgive' ex-Jax Taylor for THIS
Brittany Cartwright declares she 'will never forgive' ex-Jax Taylor for THIS
Travis Scott's sweet moment with daughter Stormi as Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet watch
Travis Scott's sweet moment with daughter Stormi as Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry defy backlash with huge support after Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry defy backlash with huge support after Ukraine visit
Charlie Sheen wants to get back with ex wife Denise Richards?
Charlie Sheen wants to get back with ex wife Denise Richards?
Lady Gaga revisits filming 'A Star Is Born' while singing 'Shallow' at Coachella
Lady Gaga revisits filming 'A Star Is Born' while singing 'Shallow' at Coachella
Finn Wolfhard shares true feelings about 'Stranger Things' end
Finn Wolfhard shares true feelings about 'Stranger Things' end
Coachella amps up with Charli xcx, Troye Sivan, Billie Eilish, and Lorde
Coachella amps up with Charli xcx, Troye Sivan, Billie Eilish, and Lorde
Lizzo stuns 'SNL' audience with unexpected surprise
Lizzo stuns 'SNL' audience with unexpected surprise