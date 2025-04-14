'SNL' breaks silence on Aimee Lou Wood's criticism

Aimee Lou Wood called out the latest Saturday Night Live sketch, in which Sarah Sherman does an impression of her character in The White Lotus.



Now, the show has broken the silence on the issue.

On her Instagram Stories, the British actress shared an update that she received “apologies from SNL.”

“I’ve had apologies from SNL,” the actress, who plays Chelsea in the hit HBO show, said.

Earlier, the 31-year-old hit out at the NBC show, saying, "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny. Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago."

She continued, "Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

"On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it, so I'm glad I said something instead of going in on myself," Aimee concluded before adding a few messages from her fans on the sketch.