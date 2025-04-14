 
Jenna Bush Hager marks daughter Mila's special day

The TV personality pens a heartfelt tribute for her eldest daughter

Lifestyle News Desk
April 14, 2025

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating her daughter Mila's milestone birthday with a sweet post.

On Sunday, April 13, the Today with Jenna & Friends host took to her official Instagram account to mark her oldest child's 12th birthday along with a heartfelt note.

In the celebratory post, Jenna posted a series of photos of Mila enjoying candid moments of every day like cudding with her cat, enjoying quality time with her 9-year-old sister Poppy, and eating food.

The birthday tribute also featured two photos of the mother-daughter duo.

"Twelve years of our darling girl--Mila we LOVE all of who you are: all heart, spirit and humor," the proud mom wrote in the caption.

"You burrata, cat-loving, Grays Anatomy queen! We love you so!" Hager added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jenna Bush Hager shares her daughters and five-year-old son Hal with her husband, Henry Hager.

Additionally, Hager posted a photo of Mila holding a gift from her grandfather, former President George W. Bush.

“A gift from Jefe! She loves!” Bush Hager wrote on the snap posted on her Stories, in which the 12-year-old can be seen showing off a painting of her cat gifted by her grandfather.

Bush Hager’s children called their grandfather “Jefe.”

