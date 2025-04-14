 
Gypsy Rose Blanchard leaves fans shock with new slimmer look

The reality TV star shares the secret behind her toned body

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Gypsy Rose Blanchard showcased her weight loss transformation in a new post

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, April 13, to share a mirror selfie of her, showing off her weight loss tranformation.

"My 25lbs weight loss," the newly minted mom captioned her post with a heart emoji.

In the snap Gypsy can be seen sporting a white top with a pair of straight cut jeans styled with her chin-length hair.

Gypsy's fan poured the comment section with heartfelt messages, sending love and support for the mom of one.

Responding the commentators queries, Gypsy shared details of her wight loss journey.

"I’ve seen a lot of comments of people asking how I lost the weight so my weight loss journey started once getting out of prison so when I started eating healthier instead of prison food, the weight began to fall off," she explained. "I started eating twice a day and smaller portions."

It is pertinent to mention that the 33-year-old TV personality is mom to daughter Aurora, whom she welcomed with her boyfriend Ken Urker in December.

