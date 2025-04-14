Kate Middleton's true feelings for Lilibet, Archie revealed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly reached out to her brother-in-law Prince Harry as she wants to reunite the royal family.

According to a report by the New Idea, the future queen contacted Harry while he was in UK for a court hearing as the duke is fighting for security so that he can ‘safely’ brings his family including wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and daughter Lilibet to UK.

The insider has also informed the publication that the Princess of Wales has always been saddened by the fact her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis do not know their US-based royal cousins Lilibet and Archie.

The source says about Kate “After everything she’s been through, she feels life is too short for a family feud.”

The insider said, “Kate won’t give up. She’ll do everything in her power to unite the family.”

Earlier, the insider told Woman’s Day after Meghan shared video of Lilibet with Serena Williams, “It’s true this will have been tough on Kate. She hardly got to spend any time with Lilibet when Meghan and Harry brought her to meet the Queen and by that time, things were getting frosty between William and Harry. So Lili’s always been an intriguing mystery for Kate.”

The source continued to claim, “Meghan’s video is another reminder for Kate that she’ll never play a part in Lili’s life. It’s an extraordinary situation – some suspect she is banned from seeing her own niece and darling nephew, who she seriously bonded with when he was a baby. Now he won’t even remember her.”