Jeremy Renner recalls hilarious account of recovery

Jeremy Renner shares who he saw during his recovery

In 2023, Jeremy Renner survived a deadly snowplow accident, which left him in the recovery phase for months.



Recalling an account from that period, the Avengers star, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was guest-hosted by Jelly Roll, said he had seen actor Jamie Foxx in his hospital room.

The reply of the Mission Impossible star came to the question of the musician who asked, “You were on so many pain pills at one point in time that you had a conversation with a curtain?"

"He was there in my room," he recalled. "Then we got up and then we went snowmobiling... All that happened in my mind."

Meanwhile, Jeremy said the impact of almost 40 broken bones in the accident was life-changing. "We have so much in common, like you know like, second chances, you know, and our daughters being a big part of our second chances and even though they're different sort of scenarios."

He continued, "But there's a perspective that comes from that, and beautiful clarity of life very intended and very purposeful and simplified -- oversimplification of life because it is just simply that simple."

"And I like to leave it that way and keep it that way because it's really great man. It's really light and it's really loving and I get to give back a lot more."

"I just find a lot more joy in you know, in this sort of second chance and second go. I'm happy to be breathing, happy to be walking and everything after that is just icing on the cake," Jeremy concluded.