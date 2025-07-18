Joshua Jackson breaks silence on 'Doctor Odyssey's cancellations

Joshua Jackson made rare remarks on 'Doctor Odyssey's cancellations

Joshua Jackson broke his silence after ABC canceled Doctor Odyssey following just one season.

In a recent chat with People, the 47-year-old actor reflected on his journey on the show and wished fans might get to see the show with the same energy.

Expressing his love for the show, Jackson said that he "really, really enjoyed the experience.”

"That was a really good group of people, and it was a really fun show," however he shared his remarks over unpredictibiity of the industry, stating, "This is a crazy and difficult business, and whatever the reasons were for them not wanting to move forward with it, they don't actually tell us those things."

"I'm going to miss the gang for sure," Jackson confessed his love for the fellow cast members.

Jackson hoped that fans would get "the same thing that we got out of it," noting, "It was a beautiful, over-the-top kind of experience that was like nothing else on television, I don't think."

He went on to express his grief over the cancelled show, saying, "I'm sad that we don't get to go back and do it again, but I really enjoyed the time that we did get to do it."

As for the future of Doctor Odyssey, Jackson shared, "They may make that show with somebody else."

He further added that his contract "lapsed" and admitted, "I have no idea what their plans are, they haven't let me know, but I am not holding my breath that it's coming back."