Katy Perry shares video before going into space

Katy Perry is going into space with an all-female crew and is over the moon.



On Instagram, she shared a video showing the capsule, a Blue Origins rocket mission, and the training they had been doing to operate in space.

“I've dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality!,” the Dark Horse singer said while wearing a blue outfit.

She continued, "The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT and I am SO honored to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!."

The Roar hitmaker also said, Okay, I'm going to show you the capsule that we have been training in for the last few days. Here I am! Seat number 2!"

"I think I'm gonna sing in space - I've got to sing in space! These seats are for all my astronaut girlie friends. We are the 'taking up space crew'. That phrase now has a double entendre," she added as the flight will take place on April 14 in west Texas.

"I'm not going to say I can't believe I'm here because I can and I think if you believe in your dreams that's actually how you make them come true!," Katy concluded.

For the first time since 1963, an all-female crew will enter space. Alongside the musician, it includes Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, and three other women.