Name of only world leader King Charles follows revealed

King Charles has visited several countries since he ascended to the British throne since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The king and his wife Queen Camilla last week returned from an official visit to Italy where they met President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis among other officials.

The king was given a warm welcome not only by the state officials but also the crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the monarch on more than a one occasion.

The couple also celebrated their 20th wedding Italy and a reception was hosted in their honor by the president.

The importance of the royal couple's visit to Italy was not only highlighted by the mainstream media, the social media accounts of the royal family also made sure that every single detail of their visit was known to the public.

But a look at the official Instagram account of the royal family shows only one European leader was considered worth following on the social media platform.

The Royal Family account is followed by more than 13.2 million people on Instagram but it follows back fewer than 100.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the only foreign politician who is followed by the royal family on Instagram.

The president's personal and professional Instagram accounts are among the total 87 accounts that the British royal family follows.

Although the account is officially linked to The King and the Queen, it's not known whether the couple is personally involved in deciding who is worth following.