Birth of grandson fails to elicit response from Eminem

April 14, 2025

Hailie Jade, the daughter of Eminem, on Monday shared a photo of her baby boy as she marked one month since she gave birth to her first child.

Taking to her Instagram story, she posted the child's photo and wrote, "One month of you."

Hailie gave birth to her baby body last month and named him after the rapper. 

Haile and her husband Evan McClintock announced the birth of of Elliot Marshall McClintock, on April 4.

The baby boy's middle name comes from Eminem's real name, Marshall Mathers.

Eminem has not publicly reacted to the birth of his grandson .

Hailie was the reason behind his beef with Machine Gun Kelly, once an admirer of the Detroit native.

Eminem released a diss tract against MGK after the husband of Megan Fox made inappropriate remarks about Hailie's body.

MGK responded to Eminem's diss track by releasing one of her own but seemed to accept defeat after the "Lose Yourself" rapper relentlessly attacked him in his rap songs.

   

