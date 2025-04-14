 
Geo News

Protest to be held in London against King Charles and his family

An anti-monarchy group would stage a demonstration next month

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

April 14, 2025

Protest to be held in London against King Charles and his family

Anti-monarchy group Republic has called for another protest against British royal family. 

The group has staged many protests during King Charles and his family's public appearances since it started the campaign against the monarchy.

The latest demonstration was organized by Republic as the royal family appeared to greet public who had gathered to mark Commonwealth Day last month.

In a statement issued on the organization's website, it said "Last year, hundreds of you turned out for the first Republic Day in Trafalgar Square. In 2025, we'll be returning with an even bigger and better celebration of democracy."

It added, "In 2025, we're returning to Trafalgar Square on May 10th, where live music and entertainment meet rousing speeches to fire up the imagination, to bring to life a vision of a better, fairer, more democratic Britain."

The organization said that Republic Day is a reminder of what’s possible, of the brilliance, ambition and creativity of ordinary people who strive to do an extraordinary thing.

The statement added that Republic Day will feature a rally on Trafalgar Square, with music, entertainment and speeches from campaigners, activists, writers and politicians. 

"You’ll meet Chuck the Rex, a fifteen-foot dinosaur that represents the monarchy, a tamed fossil that belongs in a museum."

Meghan Markle faces fresh criticism on live show after launching multiple ventures video
Meghan Markle faces fresh criticism on live show after launching multiple ventures
How much did it cost Katy Perry to go to space?
How much did it cost Katy Perry to go to space?
Why Tom Cruise won't ditch 'Mission: Impossible' after 'last' film
Why Tom Cruise won't ditch 'Mission: Impossible' after 'last' film
Birth of grandson fails to elicit response from Eminem
Birth of grandson fails to elicit response from Eminem
Khloe Kardashian's ex-Tristan Thompson celebrates daughter True's 7th birthday
Khloe Kardashian's ex-Tristan Thompson celebrates daughter True's 7th birthday
Meghan Markle sends King Charles a gift from her personal collection
Meghan Markle sends King Charles a gift from her personal collection
Prince Harry shares 'Suits' nightmare in therapy with Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry shares 'Suits' nightmare in therapy with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton likely to make first appearance with King Charles since St. Patrick's Day
Kate Middleton likely to make first appearance with King Charles since St. Patrick's Day