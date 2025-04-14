Protest to be held in London against King Charles and his family

Anti-monarchy group Republic has called for another protest against British royal family.

The group has staged many protests during King Charles and his family's public appearances since it started the campaign against the monarchy.

The latest demonstration was organized by Republic as the royal family appeared to greet public who had gathered to mark Commonwealth Day last month.

In a statement issued on the organization's website, it said "Last year, hundreds of you turned out for the first Republic Day in Trafalgar Square. In 2025, we'll be returning with an even bigger and better celebration of democracy."

It added, "In 2025, we're returning to Trafalgar Square on May 10th, where live music and entertainment meet rousing speeches to fire up the imagination, to bring to life a vision of a better, fairer, more democratic Britain."

The organization said that Republic Day is a reminder of what’s possible, of the brilliance, ambition and creativity of ordinary people who strive to do an extraordinary thing.

The statement added that Republic Day will feature a rally on Trafalgar Square, with music, entertainment and speeches from campaigners, activists, writers and politicians.

"You’ll meet Chuck the Rex, a fifteen-foot dinosaur that represents the monarchy, a tamed fossil that belongs in a museum."