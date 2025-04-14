Johnny Depp makes return to Hollywood after years

Hollywood appears to have shut the doors on Johnny Depp after his court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

In the last few years, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has looked toward the European film industry for work, appearing in the French period drama Jeanne du Barry while directing Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

But now, he returned to his past filmmaking world with the movie Day Drinker.

Lionsgate shared his first-look image as the film is in the works at the studio under the direction of Marc Webb.

Johnny Depp's first-look in 'Day Drinker'

“I’m excited to be starting production with Johnny, Madelyn, Penélope, and this incredible cast,” the director said. “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is gonna be fun.”

Apart from the star, Penélope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle have been tapped for the movie.

Per synopsis, “Day Drinker tells the story of a private-yacht bartender (Cline) who encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming.”