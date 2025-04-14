 
Does Travis Kelce have a new girlfriend?

Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift for a while now

April 14, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hasn't done anything which might have forced Taylor Swift to abandon him and look for a new girlfriend.

Speculations about the couple's engagement, marriage and baby have been circulated since they started dating but nothing has been confirmed by the pair.

Taylor Swift has kept a low profile since her name was mentioned in Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit against her friend Blake Lively.

Meanwhile, she was booed at the Super Bowl in the presence of US President Donald Trump as Travis Kelce's team lost.

Recently, rapper Kanye West levelled outrageous allegations against Taylor Swift on X, formerly Twitter.

In a series of tweets, he accused Taylor Swift of having a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

He said that it was an example of racism because the singers did not invite him.

The rapper later deleted his tweets and some reports claimed that Taylor Swift has decided to take legal action against Kanye West because he went too war this time.

According to some reports, Travis Kelce is infuriated after Kanye West's allegations but has decided not to respond publicly.

As of April 14, there is no confirmation of any break up between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

It means Travis Kelce is still with the singer does not have a new girlfriend. 

