 
Geo News

‘Anora' director Sean Baker's ‘Left-Handed Girl' to debut at Cannes

‘Left-Handed Girl’ marks solo directorial debut of Taiwanese filmmaker Shih-Ching Tsou

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 15, 2025

‘Anora’ director Sean Baker’s ‘Left-Handed Girl’ to debut at Cannes
‘Anora’ director Sean Baker’s ‘Left-Handed Girl’ to debut at Cannes

Left-Handed Girl, produced by Sean Baker, is set to make its debut at the 2025 Cannes Critics’ Week.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film also marks the solo directorial debut of Taiwanese filmmaker Shih-Ching Tsou, a longtime collaborator of Baker, known for directing Anora most recently.

Starring Janel Tsai, Brando Huang, and Blaire Chang, the film follows the journey of a single mother and her two daughters living on the margins of Taipe.

Notably, Baker and Tsou have collaborated on several other projects like Take Out, The Florida Project, Starlet Tangerine, and Red Rocket.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Sean Baker secured major wins from Anora. The director took home five trophies at the Oscars 2025 in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Notably, the Cannes Critics’ Week, which will take place in France, kicking off from May 14, lineup includes Thai surrealist entry A Useful Ghost and French drama Nino, among others.

Sami Sheen gets honest about her relationship with mom Denise Richards
Sami Sheen gets honest about her relationship with mom Denise Richards
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian get emotional watching historic space launch
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian get emotional watching historic space launch
Johnny Depp makes return to Hollywood after years
Johnny Depp makes return to Hollywood after years
Ellen Pompeo reveals why she hasn't left 'Grey's Anatomy' completely
Ellen Pompeo reveals why she hasn't left 'Grey's Anatomy' completely
Protest to be held in London against King Charles and his family
Protest to be held in London against King Charles and his family
Meghan Markle makes clever move to ditch agreement with The Firm video
Meghan Markle makes clever move to ditch agreement with The Firm
Meghan Markle faces fresh criticism on live show after launching multiple ventures video
Meghan Markle faces fresh criticism on live show after launching multiple ventures
How much did it cost Katy Perry to go to space?
How much did it cost Katy Perry to go to space?