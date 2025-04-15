‘Anora’ director Sean Baker’s ‘Left-Handed Girl’ to debut at Cannes

Left-Handed Girl, produced by Sean Baker, is set to make its debut at the 2025 Cannes Critics’ Week.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film also marks the solo directorial debut of Taiwanese filmmaker Shih-Ching Tsou, a longtime collaborator of Baker, known for directing Anora most recently.

Starring Janel Tsai, Brando Huang, and Blaire Chang, the film follows the journey of a single mother and her two daughters living on the margins of Taipe.

Notably, Baker and Tsou have collaborated on several other projects like Take Out, The Florida Project, Starlet Tangerine, and Red Rocket.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Sean Baker secured major wins from Anora. The director took home five trophies at the Oscars 2025 in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Notably, the Cannes Critics’ Week, which will take place in France, kicking off from May 14, lineup includes Thai surrealist entry A Useful Ghost and French drama Nino, among others.