Gwen Stefani revealed how Blake Shelton managed to impress her

Gwen Stefani weighed in on her first impression about husband, Blake Shelton.

During a resurfaced chat from November 2024, the pop star shared with PEOPLE Magazine the main reason behind her reluctance to date the country musician.

Revealing details about the matter, the 48-year-old pop star, who first met Blake in 2015, began, "We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point,” said Gwen.

She went on to address, “There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.”

“I think he really wanted to impress me, because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to. And I love writing songs. That's everything to me,” she also disclosed.

For those unversed, Blake was reportedly writing what later became Go Forward and Break My Heart - a country duet he and Gwen released on May 9, 2016.

“If I want to feel like I have any kind of purpose or any kind of value or anything, it's about writing a song,” Gwen also expressed.

"He sent it to me, and it was a half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.' So I wrote him the verse back — the second verse on the song — and it's just over text," she said.

"That was our first song that we ever wrote together. We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other," the Cool songstress told the publication.