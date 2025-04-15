Sadie Sink 'Stranger Things' co stars surprises her

Sadie Sink's Stranger Things co-stars some costars stepped on the red carpet at the opening of Broadway’s John Proctor Is the Villain to show support her

On April 14, the costars, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Maya Hawke, spotted in the audience at New York city’s Booth Theater.

Sink stars in the dramedy show alongside Nihar Duvvuri, Gabriel Ebert, Molly Griggs and Maggie Kuntz.

For the unversed, as per Merriam Webster, dramedy is "a comedy (such as a film or television show) having dramatic moments."

While appearing on the red carpet, the Dear Zoe actress candidly discussed with People about her experience of working in Kimberly Belflower’s written show.

"Kimberly's writing is so brilliant and truly captures teenagers and such an authentic light and deals with some uncomfortable topics, but in such a digestible, honest way," she told the outlet.

Before concluding, the 22-year-old actress praised her incredible team and also a message of the show.

John Proctor Is the Villain is a play about “an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, s****, and a few school scandals at a high school in a rural town in Georgia."