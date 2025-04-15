King Charles has plunged Prince Harry's heart is in the throes of pain and anguish

King Charles is causing a lot of hurt and heartbreak for Prince Harry reportedly.

The revelation has come via a well-placed insider that dished on everything with Heat World.

Their conversation with the outlet revealed some heartstring-tugging admissions about how Prince Harry has been taking the dips in his father’s health.

“Knowing his dad was so bad he had to be hospitalized is incredibly worrying for Harry,” the insider started by saying.

Right now, “he’s beside himself and panicking that things will take a turn for the worse before they can make peace with him.”

The source did not end there, but also admitted, “No matter what has happened in the past, he still loves his father,” so “seeing him struggling and being thousands of miles away and not able to help is breaking his heart.”

Overall, “Harry’s desperate to fix things with his dad before it’s too late.”

Because “the idea that his dad could pass away before they’ve made amends is soul-crushing and he’s determined to do everything in his power to make sure that won’t happen.”

In order to make that dream a reality “he’s pleading with Meghan to come back with him as soon as possible,” as well the insider note because “he’s desperate to be there and to see his dad and he wants her by his side.”