Meghan Markle speaks out about losing her second baby after Prince Archie

Meghan Markle has just gotten honest about the pain she experienced all those years ago, prior to Princess Lilibet’s birth.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle is a mom to two children Earth side and while speaking to Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, got candid about what went through her mind after losing her second child.

For those unversed, prior to Princess Lilibet’s birth, the Duchess suffered a miscarriage.

She made this admission on the second episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.

That conversation saw Meghan linking her miscarriage to ‘letting go’ of a business and admitted, “I've spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced.”

“And I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for, and to be able to be okay at a certain point, to let something go, something go that you planned to love for a long time.”

Even her host felt overwhelmed at this and responded by saying, “I feel like you're reading my diary, that's really insightful.”

That is not the only mention of her experience with motherhood either, because Meghan also shifted the conversation towards her love for cuddles and her kids by admitting, “I love being a mum so much, it's my favourite thing.”

And at times she scrolls “through pictures of them endlessly”.

So much so that “my husband is like, ‘My love, can you just give yourself a minute? Why don't you take a bath? Why don't you go workout?’ I'm like, ‘I know but I just want a cuddle’," she noted before concluding the topic.