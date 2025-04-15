'Cobra Kai' Courtney Henggeler shockingly reveals reason for leaving industry

Courtney Henggeler, who is famous for her role in Cobra Kai, has announced that she is stepping back from Hollywood after 20 years.

Taking it to her Substack account, she shared the news with her fans in a lengthy post.

Her post came after Netflix's decision to conclude the comedy drama with a sixth season in 2025.

“After 20-plus years of fighting the good fight in the acting business, I hung up my gloves on Friday. I called my agents and told them I was tapping out. I no longer wanted to be a cog in the wheel of the machine,” penned the post.

The Hollywood actress began her acting career with a lead role at the age of 22 in Bog Creatures 2003.

Revealing that what Henggeler really 'wants to be doing' instead of acting, she continued, "All I’ve ever known in my professional life was acting. But not even the art or craft of acting. All I’ve truly ever knew was the hustle.”

Over the years, the 46-year-old actress made guest appearances in Big Bang Theory, Henry Danger, Fuller House, Melissa And Joey, Jane The Virgin and Nobody’s Fool.

"The hustle, the grind, sprinkled occasionally with the odd acting job. Perhaps a line or two to TV’s Dr. House - 'Sorry' (that’s it. That was my line. Genius)," she concluded before signing off.

For those unversed, Courtney Henggeler’s Cobra Kai premiered on May 2, 2018 and concluded on February 13, 2025.