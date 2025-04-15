 
King Charles' cousin drops major life update as she returns to London

King Charles' second cousin shares some sweet family moments

April 15, 2025

King Charles' cousin drops major life update as she returns to London

King Charles’ cousin Lady Tatiana Mountbatten has made a delightful announcement.

Lady Tatiana welcomed her second child in March as she announced on Monday via Instagram post.

Sharing a glimpse into her new-mom life, Lady Tatiana, second cousin of King Charles posted a carousel of photos showcasing sweet family moments.

In the caption, she announced, “March might just have been the best month of my life.”

“We’ve been in the country for a month, Auberon (Albie) has been really wonderful to look after. His big sister has adored being outside all day every day and is slowly getting used to him,” she added.

“We’ve played, rested, nourished, slept a little, loved a lot and enjoyed every minute of the glorious spring weather.”

“Now it’s time to head back to London, to return to normal - or discover what our new normal looks like, and slowly find our stride again. Unbelievably grateful,” the royal concluded.

The cousin of King Charles, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten is the daughter of George Mountbatten, Marquess of Milford Haven, and Sarah Walker.

