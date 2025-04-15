Aimee Lou Wood breaks down crying after SNL's brutal swipe at her teeth

Aimee Lou Wood was seen crying after 'SNL' made fun of her teeth

The White Lotus actress Aimee Lou Wood was spotted crying in public after Saturday Night Live took aim at her teeth in a skit.

Wood stepped out in London on Monday, April 14, and was photographed crying and wiping tears from her face as she was comforted by a pal.

This came after she took to Instagram to call out SNL over the sketch, which starred John Hamm and Sarah Sherman. The latter played Wood’s The White Lotus character, Chelsea, wearing fake teeth and remarking, “Fluoride? What’s that?”

Taking to her Instagram story, the Sex Education alum wrote, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

“I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride,” the 31-year-old added. “I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature — I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Aimee Lou Wood also clarified hours later that she wasn’t “hating on” comedian Sarah but “hating on the concept.”