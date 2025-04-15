Photo: 'Home Alone' director makes shock confession about prominent political figure

Chris Columbus, who directed Home Alone, recently got candid on Donald Trump’s cameo in the hit Christmas movie’s second installment.

In a recent interview with San Francisco Chronicle, the filmmaker was asked about the Trump cameo.

“It’s become this curse,” Chris admitted. “It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there.”

“There’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie. But we were desperate to get the Plaza Hotel [which Trump owned at that time, resulting in his cameo],” he added referring to allegations that the prominent political figures bullied his way into the movie.

“But it’s there. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone,” he added.

He went on to joke that if he were to re-release the film without Donald Trump’s cameo, he might be “sent out of the country” or “considered sort of not fit to live in the United States.”

“But he did bully his way into the movie,” he claimed before signing off from the chat.