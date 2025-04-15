 
Geo News

'Home Alone' director makes shock confession about prominent political figure

Chris Columbus, who directed 'Home Alone,' discussed his decision to cast prominent political figure in movie's sequel

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 15, 2025

Photo: Home Alone director makes shock confession about prominent political figure
Photo: 'Home Alone' director makes shock confession about prominent political figure

Chris Columbus, who directed Home Alone, recently got candid on Donald Trump’s cameo in the hit Christmas movie’s second installment.

In a recent interview with San Francisco Chronicle, the filmmaker was asked about the Trump cameo.

“It’s become this curse,” Chris admitted. “It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there.”

“There’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie. But we were desperate to get the Plaza Hotel [which Trump owned at that time, resulting in his cameo],” he added referring to allegations that the prominent political figures bullied his way into the movie.

“But it’s there. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone,” he added.

He went on to joke that if he were to re-release the film without Donald Trump’s cameo, he might be “sent out of the country” or “considered sort of not fit to live in the United States.”

“But he did bully his way into the movie,” he claimed before signing off from the chat. 

Aimee Lou Wood breaks down crying after SNL's brutal swipe at her teeth
Aimee Lou Wood breaks down crying after SNL's brutal swipe at her teeth
King Charles' cousin drops major life update as she returns to London
King Charles' cousin drops major life update as she returns to London
Prince Harry's judgement called into question amid court case
Prince Harry's judgement called into question amid court case
Diego Luna reveals last words to 'Andor' character
Diego Luna reveals last words to 'Andor' character
Sophie Turner sharpening skills set ahead of new gig: Source
Sophie Turner sharpening skills set ahead of new gig: Source
'Cobra Kai' Courtney Henggeler shockingly reveals reason for leaving industry
'Cobra Kai' Courtney Henggeler shockingly reveals reason for leaving industry
Meghan Markle speaks out about losing her second baby after Prince Archie
Meghan Markle speaks out about losing her second baby after Prince Archie
Meghan Markle weighs in on Archie and Lilibet's health and how sick they are
Meghan Markle weighs in on Archie and Lilibet's health and how sick they are