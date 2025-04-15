Justin Bieber's wife Hailey seemingly sends singer warning, fans notice

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey has sparked marriage problem rumors with new move

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey recently fueled divorce rumors by unfollowing him on Instagram.

Hailey later denied unfollowing him and told her followers that it was a “glitch.” But insiders say it was her was her way of making it clear that she’ll leave him if he doesn’t get help.

"Hailey's trying to distract people by saying it was a technical issue, but no one really buys that," an insider told Radar Online.

"She's doing everything to help, but is fed up with his self-pitying. He needs help and, to be honest, she's tired of telling him to get it," the mole continued.

"It's killing her to see him self-destruct," the insider said. "She's made it clear that if he ignores her this time, it will be the last."

This came after Justin took to Instagram and shared a video of himself singing, "You just a little bitty b----, for sure."

This isn't the first time the couple has sparked divorce rumors by unfollowing each other. Earlier this year, Justin unfollowed Hailey, and he too claimed that it was a technical issue, saying that his account was hacked.

"These bizarre digital back-and-forths are telling,” remarked the mole. “Their marriage is clearly in jeopardy. Friends fear they're on the verge of breaking up."

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018 and share son Jack Blues Bieber.