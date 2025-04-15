Meghan Markle trying to build a UK fanbase?

As Meghan Markle released the second episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder it seems like she’s trying to keep ties in the UK.

A royal expert has unveiled a clever strategy the Duchess of Sussex is using to develop a fanbase in the UK.

Speaking with Express.uk, brand and culture expert Nick Ede says although Meghan left the UK alongside Prince Harry after stepping down from their royal roles in 2020, she is trying to build a UK fanbase.

“The release of Meghan's podcast in the morning for the UK to listen to is a strategy for her to gain interest from the UK and build on her UK fanbase,” Nick said. “Podcasts are very popular in the UK, and most are listened to when people are in the gym or on their way, so this timing plays into that.”

He went on to add that Meghan’s podcast is focused on “inspiring people who want to get into business and become entrepreneurs.”

“There are many exciting female entrepreneurs in the UK, and I think that Lemonada Media will have wanted to get the people in the UK to download it to build on numbers,” the expert noted.

It is worth mentioning Meghan Markle made some shocking revelations in the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Speaking with the guest Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her miscarriage.