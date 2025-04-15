Here's why Brian Austin Green underwent emergency surgery

Brian Austin Green recently got candid and chronicled his journey of perforated appendix surgery.

For the unversed, the 51-year-old American actor underwent an emergency surgery after suffering from severe stomach pain due to a perforated appendix last week.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, April 14, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star reflected on the scary experience he faced and thanked the medical staff of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, for taking care of him in a video.

Green revealed that he visited “a couple of different emergency rooms in the Valley around where I live" to know the actual cause of his pain before making it to the facility.

When he reached the Providence Cedars-Sinai, doctors discovered his perforated appendix, which was “not quite burst” but could have been ruptured at any anytime.

Singing praises of medical professionals at Providence Cedars-Sinai, Green articulated, “They were fantastic. They got me in right away and got me right into surgery.”

“The aftercare was phenomenal. When I tell you every single person that was there was incredibly kind and loving and supportive and helpful, I mean it. Every single person,” he added.

"I think when you find great places with great people and they work really hard for you, they deserve a shout-out. So that's what I'm doing. So everyone at the hospital, thank you so much for everything that you did in taking care of me,” the Desperate Housewives alum stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that a perforated appendix can cause severe complications if left untreated, such as peritonitis, “a life-threatening infection of the abdominal lining or an appendiceal abscess, a localised collection of pus.”