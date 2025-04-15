Jeff Bezos fiancée pulled in by Meghan Markle's presence after space journey

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram on January 1, 2025 and within three and half months the Duchess of Sussex has amassed nearly three million followers.

During the last three months, the former US actress appeared in a Netflix show "With Love, Meghan", launched her own brand "As Ever" and a new podcast "Confessions of A Female Founder."

Soon after her return to Instagram, celebrities like Zoe Saldana, Kris Jenner and Alexandra Daddario were among the followers of the former "Suits" actress.

The latest addition to Meghan Markle's prominent followers is Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez who on Tuesday went to space along with Katy Perry and other female crew.

The six-person crew also included, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The spaceflight was a high-profile success for Bezos' New Shepard launch vehicle, which has been developed for space tourism.

The crew lifted off from West Texas at 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT) and traveled to the edge of space, where they experienced a brief period of weightlessness before returning to Earth in a flight lasting around 11 minutes, according to a live broadcast by Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Among celebrities in attendance at the launch pad were a tearful Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of King, and show business personalities Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.



