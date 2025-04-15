Kensington Palace criticised over Kate Middleton's video





Princess William and Kate Middleton have long drawn criticism from some royal family supporters for what they perceive as the couple's lackluster interest in their official duties.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are often criticised by the royal fans who are more loyal to William's father, King Charles, and Queen Camilla.

The Kensington Palace on Tuesday released what it said a special film featuring Kate Middleton.

She appears in the short film showcasing the important role the outside world has on people's health and well-being.

The palace started receiving backlash as soon as it was reported that the video was filmed at the Lake District last month.

Commenting on the video some social media users said the Kensington Palace sat on the film and chose to use it as coverup when the couple received backlash over their skiing trip in France.

Kate Middleton performed her last royal engagement in March when she marked St. Patrick's Day with Irish Guards.

The wife of Prince William is making a gradual return to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer which was diagnosed last year.

She is expected to make an appearance with other members of the royal family to attend the Easter Matins Service on April 20.

Princess Catherine is currently spending time with her husband and children during Easter holidays.