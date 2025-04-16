 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are facing aftermath of quitting ‘well oiled' machine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for their lack of coordination

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for making mistakes in their PR strategies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have had a clashing schedule for their respective itineraries, are told to align their calendars.

The event in question is Meghan’s new podcast on women empowerment, that fell on the same date as Harry’s court hearing in the UK over tax payer funded security.

Speaking to The Sun, Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston admitted that “I get my head around it because Harry can't move the court case. And it's been in the diary for months.”

“I think that's the only thing I can imagine is maybe Lemonade Media had a schedule," he said.

"But she is such a big fish in a small pond at Lemonade, which is the podcast production company that you would think that she could ask to be moved a week.

"I mean, she wouldn't even need to be moved. You know, she could be moved two days, one day."

Meanwhile, expert Esther Krakue asks: "I mean, these are the kinds of mistakes that just wouldn't happen if they were part of the firm

"Everything is like a well-oiled machine. And now they're very impulsive and emotional and kind of like to do things off the cuff," she explained.

Prince Harry shares his support for Meghan Markle: 'Incredibly proud'
Prince Harry shares his support for Meghan Markle: 'Incredibly proud'
Prince Harry snubbed for ‘attaching his face' to charity video
Prince Harry snubbed for ‘attaching his face' to charity
Savannah Chrisley assures ex-boyfriend Robert Shiver's kids 'to keep that promise'
Savannah Chrisley assures ex-boyfriend Robert Shiver's kids 'to keep that promise'
Pedro Pascal reveals why Joel doesn't fight in 'The Last of Us' season 2 episode 1 video
Pedro Pascal reveals why Joel doesn't fight in 'The Last of Us' season 2 episode 1
David Beckham calls for support for UNICEF ahead of his milestone 50th birthday
David Beckham calls for support for UNICEF ahead of his milestone 50th birthday
Aimee Lou Wood responds to viral crying photos after 'SNL' controversy
Aimee Lou Wood responds to viral crying photos after 'SNL' controversy
Ryan Coogler reveals who is boss at 'Sinners' set
Ryan Coogler reveals who is boss at 'Sinners' set
Natalie Portman avoids 'emotionally difficult' roles for THIS reason
Natalie Portman avoids 'emotionally difficult' roles for THIS reason