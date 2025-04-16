Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are facing aftermath of quitting ‘well oiled' machine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for making mistakes in their PR strategies.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have had a clashing schedule for their respective itineraries, are told to align their calendars.

The event in question is Meghan’s new podcast on women empowerment, that fell on the same date as Harry’s court hearing in the UK over tax payer funded security.

Speaking to The Sun, Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston admitted that “I get my head around it because Harry can't move the court case. And it's been in the diary for months.”

“I think that's the only thing I can imagine is maybe Lemonade Media had a schedule," he said.

"But she is such a big fish in a small pond at Lemonade, which is the podcast production company that you would think that she could ask to be moved a week.

"I mean, she wouldn't even need to be moved. You know, she could be moved two days, one day."

Meanwhile, expert Esther Krakue asks: "I mean, these are the kinds of mistakes that just wouldn't happen if they were part of the firm

"Everything is like a well-oiled machine. And now they're very impulsive and emotional and kind of like to do things off the cuff," she explained.