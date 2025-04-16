Royal fans receive upsetting news on King Charles, Prince Harry relationship

Royal fans received upsetting news after an insider revealed latest update about the strained relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles.

According to latest reports, the Duke of Sussex and the monarch are “distant” with no plans from either side to mend their relationship.

Recently, Harry visited the UK to appeal a court ruling on his personal security, but reports revealed that he didn't see his cancer-stricken father.

In a conversation with People Magazine, the source revealed, "I don't think there is any rapprochement. Nothing has changed."

They added of the father-son relationship, "They are distant."

The Duke last met with his father after his cancer diagnosis was made public in February last year. Harry flew to the UK to be with the King but their meeting only lasted for 30 minutes, as per reports.

"Look I love my family,” said Harry while speaking of his meeting with Charles. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I'm grateful for that."

On possibility of Harry and Charles mending their feud amid the King’s health scare, he said, "Yeah, I'm sure.”

“Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."