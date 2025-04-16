Kate Middleton stuck in ‘tragic' situation over family drama: ‘Too late'

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is stuck in a “tragic” situation as she tried to bring estranged brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, closer together.

According to latest report, Kate Middleton is “desperately trying” to mend rift between her husband, the Prince of Wales, and her brother-in-law, the Duke of Sussex.

A source close to the situation told Heat Magazine that the mother-of-three is “desperate” to heal William and Harry’s feud before “it’s too late.”

The insider said the Princess’ wish also stem from the fact that King Charles is battling cancer, adding that his “declining health makes the brothers’ estrangement all the more tragic.”

When William took his son Prince George to Paris to watch Aston Villa compete in a Champions League soccer match in April, Kate reportedly reached out to Harry.

“Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn’t have wasted this chance to speak to him,” they said, adding that it not known if the Duke agreed on Kate’s offer.

The insider further added that Kate wants her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to have a bond with Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“After everything she’s been through, she feels life is too short for a family feud,” the insider said.

Before concluding, the insider said that while Harry is likely to welcome Kate’s overture, William will likely be harder to win over.

“Kate won’t give up. She’ll do everything in her power to unite the family,” they added.