'Emotional' Prince Harry's threatening Buckingham Palace to a fight

Prince Harry is ready to fight tooth and nail it appears

April 16, 2025

'Emotional' Prince Harry's threatening Buckingham Palace to a fight

An inside source has just shed some light into all the efforts Prince Harry is doing in order to secure an audience with his dad, but it appears he’s being ‘stonewalled’.

According to a source that recently sat with Heat World, the Duke of Sussex “has been calling home to try and at least speak to his dad but so far, he’s getting stonewalled which makes it that much tougher.”

Hence, “He feels like his only option is to get over there in person and push his way in.”

For those unversed, part of the reason for Prince Harry’s issues is the fact that he is currently embroiled in an appeal over his security arrangements, and King Charles reportedly fears getting in the way.

According to a past report by the Daily Mail the monarch fears “legal jeopardy” should anything land in court.

In light of that, “certainly, Camilla and William, and many other courtiers, would rather he stay away. But he’s not going to let them block him from seeing his father.”

But according to the source another issue is that of Meghan, who fears returning with the Duke would cause more problems than it would fix. So “only time will tell if Meghan softens her stance on returning to the U.K. Fact is, she has very serious reservations about it, and not only from a personal standpoint.”

