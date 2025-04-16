Anne-Marie announces baby gender

Anne-Marie just revealed the gender of her expected child.

The Ciao Adios singer is currently pregnant with her second child, whom she shares with husband, Slowthai.

She recently revealed that the couple are expecting a baby boy, who would be the younger brother to her two-year-old daughter, Seven.

During her appearance on Capital Breakfast, Anne-Marie confirmed the gender of the baby she would be having, to which co-host Sian Welby said, "Okay, we’ll try not let you slip up then."

But Anne-Marie still replied, "Yeah, it’s a boy."

She further clarified that she and her husband are not planning on having any more children after their son is born.

As presenter Chris Stark pointed out they would have "one of each" with the new arrival, she replied: "I know and then I’m done."

Anne-Marie also revealed a major lifestyle shift that she made, which was that she had a steak for the first time due to her pregnancy cravings, despite being a vegetarian since 2018.

"Yes, the other day I really wanted to eat a steak and I’ve never eaten steak in my whole life," she confirmed during the conversation.