Kate Middleton spotted boarding helicopter in London: report

Kate Middleton was seen crossing Kensington Gardens to board the royal helicopter

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

Kate Middleton was seen boarding a helicopter in London on Tuesday, said a report in Point de Vue, a French language publication.

Sharing a purported video of the Princess of Wales, the publication wrote on its social media pages, "Tuesday, around 4:20 pm, the Princess of Wales was spotted crossing Kensington Gardens to join a helicopter." 

According to the report, her destination was Norfolk, her country home, where the princess' family is spending Easter holidays. 

The report did not mention why the royal was in London. Authenticity of the video shared by the publication could not be independently confirmed.

The video is expected to draw criticism as it comes just a day after she was seen speaking about connecting with nature in special film released by the Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton made her last public appearance in March on St. Patrick's Day when she witnessed Irish Guards Parade.

According to a report, she is expected to join other members of the royal family at  Easter Matins Service on April 20.

The speculation about her next appearance have been making rounds since The Buckingham Palace said King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the service.  


