Meghan Markle exposed by seasoned paparazzi: ‘She tried for control'

Californian paparazzo Mark Karloff has just dropped some major insight into just how bad Meghan’s attempts at ‘controlling’ the paparazzi was.

He shared his thoughts with Techreport during a candid chat and they began with him taking a trip down memory lane.

According to Mr Karloff, “When Harry and Meghan first came here, it was a mad scramble to find where they were staying, where they were going to be living, and it was every photographer in LA trying to find out every secret.”

“At the same time, they were running around doing mock photo ops, they were doing setups, they would pop up and be doing some charity work, and I think it was their photographers, so everyone was very frustrated.”

At the time interest towards uncovering their life in the US was overwhelming.

“I shot them at a couple of events when they first arrived, and then I decided it was too much for me, the craziness of that kind of photo, I stay away from because it’s not exclusive, and they don’t make as much money,” he admitted while explaining his take on it.

But now, “In the US, and in my experience, it has died down a lot.”

In the present “they aren’t worth the hassle, and the payday isn’t the same; people don’t care as much as they used to.”

Also “ultimately, they can’t hide forever, so there are opportunities to get them,” but “I think they want control, Meghan especially.”

According to Mr Karloff “photographers wait for an opportunity to get them instead of actively trying to get them” now before concluding the conversation.