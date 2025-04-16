Elizabeth Gillies supports Daniella Monet's ‘Victorious' reboot

Elizabeth Gillies might just be returning to the screen as her iconic character, Jade West!

Deadline reported in February that a spinoff of the beloved series, Victorious, is under production, starring Daniella Monet, who would reprise her role as Trina Vega.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the Dynasty star was asked if she would consider reprising her famous role in the spinoff.

"I'll always toss on that wig, man. I'm always down," she answered, with the irony being that Gillies’ character in Victorious has always been the one that canonically cannot stand Trina

"If the story makes sense, if it feels true to her and her future and her trajectory, and it's funny and smart, I'm there," she assured, adding, "I don't think Daniella would ever be a part of anything that wasn't done right."

Mentioning how the Zoey 101 star is "the perfect person to continue this legacy" of Victorious, Gillies stated, "She's a comedic genius."

"I'm glad for people to see more of her. I'm so happy she's acting again,” she further mentioned.

Additionally, plot details of the Victorious spinoff have been kept under wraps and it is currently not known whether Victoria Justice, who played the main character of the show as well as Trina’s sister, Tori Vega, would be reprising her role or not.