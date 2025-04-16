Khoe Kardashian recalls devastating moment she caught Lamar Odom cheating

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2016

Khloé Kardashian was devastated to find her ex-husband Lamar Odom cheating on her, and she’s sharing how she reacted at the moment.

Khloe, who was married to Lamar between 2009 and 2016, found her then-husband Lamar with another woman in a motel and went “ballistic.”

The reality star joined the April 16 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and recalled, "We were married. He was doing his thing, and he went down to some motel in Downtown L.A. and was with a girl." Khloe noted that she was about 26-years-old at the time.

The Kardashians found the room her husband was in and when she went in, "I saw in the window that him and this girl were ... they were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that."

"I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic," she recounted.

The Good American founder also recalled that she had to attend her niece Penelope’s cowboy-themed birthday party the next day, and she had to go with bloody knuckles.

"My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them]," Khloe Kardashian shared, also noting that she "acted as if nothing ever happened. And I don't think I ever said a thing."