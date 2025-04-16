Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'very serious and in sync' amid spotlight break

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly enjoying their “special time” together.

The beloved couple, who have been in the headlines ever since they started dating with Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour and Kelce’s Super Bowl run, are now enjoying a break from the spotlight.

According to People Magazine, sources have given some insights into their downtime.

The source said, “They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it.”

“They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them,” they added of Swift and Kelce.

The tipster also added that the Blank Space crooner and the footballer is “very serious and in sync.”

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight,” they added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public in 2023 with the Lover hitmaker’s surprising appearance at Chiefs game to support the NFL star.