Morgan Wallen, Post Malone team up for new single

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone are giving the world more music after I Had Some Help.

After their last year’s collaboration, which was featured in the Sunflower hitmaker’s album, F1- Trillion, the iconic duo is set to make a comeback.

Taking to their official social media platforms, both the musicians have announced their collaboration, titled, I Ain’t Comin’ Back (feat. Post Malone).

The song is slated for an April 18 release, which would be off Wallen’s upcoming album, I’m The Problem which would be released on May 16.

As for the track I Ain’t Comin’ Back, it was co-written by Wallen, Malone, Louis Bell, Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith, and Ryan Vojtesak.

As of recent endeavours, Post Malone recently closed out one of the weekends of Coachella, as a headliner, where he performed the chart-topping, I Had Some Help.

While for Morgan Wallen, ahead of his latest album’s release, he has already treated his fans to two new songs, titled, Just in Case and I’m a Little Crazy.

Additionally, it is his 2025 album that inspired his I’m The Problem tour, which would be in support of the LP, starting from June 20, with his first stop being at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.